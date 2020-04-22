UPCOMING: HIPAA Compliance and Cybersecurity Challenges

Join OneTrust DataGuidance and Fox Rothschild LLP for a webinar exploring key issues and obligations for organisations under HIPAA.

Our experienced presenters will discuss the cybersecurity challenges confronting HIPAA covered entities and provide recommendations for ensuring compliance. Based on a practice-oriented, step-by-step case study, participants will understand the intersection of cybersecurity and HIPAA compliance and how to distinguish its applicability to covered entities and business associates. Moreover, the webinar will provide an overview of applicable regulations, requirements and stakeholders involved.

As such, this webinar will focus on data protection aspects regarding:

HIPAA cybersecurity issues, including the breach “safe harbor”

Impact of encryption

HIPAA rules/exceptions and other privacy laws related to COVID-19 and data protection

Register HERE.