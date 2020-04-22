Privacy in Motion: Ruth Boardman

The ‘Privacy in Motion’ series by OneTrust DataGuidance captures the thought-leading ideas from privacy professionals working across number of different industries, including finance, technology and healthcare. The Brexit series tackles some of the data protection related issues raised by the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

We met with Ruth Boardman, Partner at Bird & Bird in March 2020. Ruth co-heads Bird & Bird’s International Privacy and Data Protection Group. Ruth provides practical advice and solutions to complex legal issues and has extensive experience advising a broad range of organisations on data privacy matters. Ruth also advises clients on their dealings with data protection authorities, with the European Data Protection Board and with those involved in passing new data protection legislation.

In this episode, Ruth discusses the current challenges facing organizations in light of Brexit, including: cross-border data transfers, the implications of the UK becoming a third country, Brexit’s impact on the one-stop-shop mechanism, and how the landscape may alter following the transition period.

One-stop-shop and lead supervisory authorities

The-one-stop-shop mechanism is the process under the GDPR that allows organizations operating in multiple jurisdictions to deal with supervisory authorities in a streamlined manner. Ruth explains that the one-stop-shop approach means that companies first need to identify where their main establishment is located in order to take advantage of the possibility to liaise with a single authority from that Member State during any multi-state investigation.

Ruth offers an example of how the one-stop-shop might affect businesses post Brexit: “Let’s say that you are an etailer in the UK and you are selling to individuals in the EU. It is apparent that you intend to offer services to individuals in the EU and you will be subject to GDPR on an extraterritorial basis. But if you don’t have any EU establishments because you are just a business in the UK, you cannot benefit from one-stop-shop because you have to have an establishment in the EU to benefit from this. You will end up, potentially, in the event of an investigation, in multiple investigations by data protection authorities.”

Post-Brexit, this will pose a number of questions to organizations including whether they will still have an establishment within the EU, thus allowing them to benefit from one-stop -hop, and whether this is the main establishment which would further detail the lead supervisory authority that they should report to.

The UK’s post-Brexit adequacy status

At the end of 2020, the UK will become a third country for the purposes of EU data protection law. Ruth explains that, if a business within the EU have activities where they are transferring data to and from the UK, they will now need to meet the restrictions on data transfers to third countries under the GDPR. However, the UK has now committed to the process of seeking adequacy status in the same way that Argentina has, for example.

Ruth explains, “If that adequacy decision is adopted in time, there will be no disruption to data transfers. If that adequacy decision is not adopted in time, the UK will be a third country like any other country and organizations who are transferring data with organisations in the UK will need alternative measures to ensure adequate protection of the personal data.”

This means that in the event of the UK not obtaining adequacy status, organizations will need to adopt additional processes such as binding corporate rules or standard contractual clauses.

Watch the full interview with Ruth where she talks about the wider impact on data transfers as well as what she expects the data protection landscape to look like post Brexit.