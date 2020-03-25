Thought Leaders in Privacy: Jessica Vialle

The OneTrust DataGuidance ‘Thought Leaders in Privacy’ interview series is filmed across the world with leading privacy professionals discussing their advice for staying ahead of the curve and how privacy connects on a wider level with businesses and society. The series captures ideas from a range of subjects including; GDPR and CCPA requirements, data security and breach notification, risk & compliance and emerging technologies.

We sat down with Jessica Vialle, Data Protection Officer at Jazz Pharmaceuticals in February 2020. Jazz Pharmaceutical is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2003, that focuses on developing, and commercializing products that address unmet medical needs. Jessica discusses the global privacy laws that she is currently tracking as well as talking further about the implementation of new technologies from a privacy perspective.

Complying with Global Privacy Laws

When it comes to tracking global privacy laws, Jessica says her priorities are within the jurisdictions that the business conducts its main activities. She focuses only on the laws that affect the company’s operations directly or indirectly.

“My advice is to focus on where you need to. When you deal with a partner, rely also on their expertise to make sure you are aware of the local law. You cannot know everything, everywhere.”

Jessica continues to explain that following additional legislation only needs to happen on a case-by-case basis in areas of new business or where the business operates indirectly.

Privacy Compliance with New Technologies

Different teams across a business, such as marketing, may look to technologies like AI or cookies to build creative, targeted campaigns. Jessica explains that while all companies want to be innovative, there must still be a strong awareness of the regulations that surround the use of such technologies.

“With the world evolving, people are also more sensitive about what we do with their data. They want to know what the companies are doing with their data so they may be less willing to share data with companies depending on what they hear in the media.”

With regulation constantly evolving and greater awareness from consumers, Jessica notes that companies must be careful when looking to implement new technologies. The key, she says, is transparency. There must be transparency from a regulatory point of view for the company, and from the point of view of the data subject’s rights.

Watch the full interview with Jessica where she recommends ways to comply with global privacy legislation as well as discussing how to manage and maintain a global privacy program in the age of emerging technologies.