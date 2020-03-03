Thought Leaders in Privacy: Giorgia Vulcano

The OneTrust DataGuidance ‘Thought Leaders in Privacy’ interview series is filmed across the world with leading privacy professionals discussing their advice for staying ahead of the curve and how privacy connects on a wider level with businesses and society. The series captures ideas from a range of subjects including; GDPR and CCPA requirements, data security and breach notification, risk & compliance and emerging technologies.

We met with Giorgia Vulcano, EU Privacy Counsel at Coca-Cola Company in February 2020. Giorgia focuses on GDPR compliance and explains the benefits that having a GDPR compliant program has had on the company as well as how the program has been built to ensure ongoing compliance.

GDPR Compliance

The GDPR brings with it more than just legislation, Giorgia notes, it also has encouraged companies to develop more ethical products and services while staying competitive in the market.

“This is not just an opportunity for companies, but it’s also an opportunity for consumers to actually have access to incredibly valuable experiences that are more sustainable, that are safer, that are more human centred and the social impact for this is amazing.”

Giorgia concludes that it is because of the GDPR and the need to be compliant that helps companies be innovative and forward thinking whilst designing privacy into their products which ultimately gives the user a greater, more significant experience.

Ongoing GDPR and Global Compliance

Many companies worked tirelessly to become compliant with the GDPR before its implementation in May 2018, however as Giorgia states, this was not a one-time exercise but a long-term commitment that requires attention, training and development from within a business.

“I have been really empathising with the business to again understand their context and build up tools, decision trees, guidelines, function specific trainings to really give them all the tools and measures that they need to implement the GDPR in their day to day work. And this is the most sustainable approach that you can build in.”

Further to the same, Giorgia expresses that it is not just responsibility of the legal team to ensure the company’s compliance with the GDPR but there is a responsibility for every employee to observe the regulations that might affect their work.

Watch the full interview with Giorgia where she talks further about the changes in the focus areas of her role as well as the developments that she expects to see in European data privacy law in the near future and the impact of these on the consumer.