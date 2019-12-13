To access all of our content, sign up to our platform.
13 December 2019 / News & Media / All / Interviews /
Regulator Spotlight: Lebogang Stroom-Nzama
OneTrust DataGuidance met with Lebogang Stroom-Nzama, Member of the Information Regulator, South Africa in October 2019. Lebogang discusses the reasons why the POPIA has not fully entered into effect, the development of data protection and privacy legislation at a regional level and the authority’s priorities for 2020.
Watch the full interview here