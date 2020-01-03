To access all of our content, sign up to our platform.
3 January 2020 / News & Media / All / Interviews /
Regulator Spotlight: Jeton Arifi
OneTrust DataGuidance spoke with Jeton Arifi, Deputy Director General at the Information and Privacy Agency, Kosovo in October 2019. Jeton discusses the new data protection law and how it compares to global privacy laws. Jeton also speaks about the structure of the Information and Privacy Agency and the challenges that the authority faces.
Watch the full interview here