NEW: OneTrust DataGuidance Privacy Review: Q1 2020 

There has already been a number of significant data protection developments in 2020 with major changes being proposed and introduced in many territories worldwide. We have seen guidance being released by supervisory authorities on a number of subjects including the global COVID-19 pandemic causing considerable delays to upcoming legislation. The new OneTrust DataGuidance Privacy Review is the first in a series of quarterly publications highlighting the most significant developments of the quarter, produced by our in-house privacy analyst team.

The first three months of 2020 have seen notable advances in many regions and this report details the most noteworthy developments from a global perspective, in the Americas and Caribbean, APAC and CIS regions, and in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The introduction of the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 on January 1 has continued to be one of the most talked about pieces of legislation since the GDPR with its effects being felt on a global level. The first quarter of 2020 has also seen the UK begin its transition out of the EU and new laws being passed in Egypt and the Republic of North Macedonia. Elsewhere new bills have been introduced in Indonesia and Vietnam, while major amendments to existing privacy law have been proposed in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Mexico. In March, the Coronavirus pandemic began to dominate headlines bringing new challenges to the global privacy landscape.

In the Americas and Caribbean, there have been major legislative reforms in Latin America with Uruguay taking major steps in strengthening their data protection provisions and several other new requirements being proposed in the region. In other areas, we have seen notable enforcement actions in the US and Argentina, with the latter issuing one of its most substantial fines to date to a telephone company for violations related to the Do Not Call registry.

There is significant legislative reform in progress in the APAC region with Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, and South Korea all proposing major amendments to their respective existing provisions. The first three months of 2020 have also seen Vietnam and Indonesia propose new personal data protection bills and some notable developments in privacy legislation and guidance in China, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

A revised draft of ePrivacy Regulation was released in March affecting the EMEA region. There have also been guidelines published by CNIL and the ICO on several topics including binding corporate rules and the protection of children’s privacy. New laws have also been passed in Egypt and North Macedonia, however the Coronavirus pandemic has undeniably had a major and long lasting impact on the region’s data protection landscape forcing authorities to close offices and delaying their activities, including the CNIL’s final recommendations on cookies and other trackers.

Download the Privacy Review: Q1 2020 HERE.