To access all of our content, sign up to our platform.
11 December 2019 / News & Media / All / Interviews /
Privacy in Motion: Sachiko Scheuing
OneTrust DataGuidance met with Sachiko Scheuing, European Privacy Officer at Acxiom as part of the ‘Privacy in Motion: Marketing’ series. Sachiko discusses recent developments regarding cookies, the proposed ePrivacy Regulation, global data protection laws and regulations, as well as sharing her views on the future of the marketing and advertising sectors.
Watch the full video HERE