NEW RELEASE – That Privacy Podcast | Episode 5

In the fifth episode of The Privacy Podcast, ‘Dialling In’, David Longford, CEO at OneTrust DataGuidance, Alexis Kateifides, Global Privacy Director at OneTrust DataGuidance and Eduardo Ustaran, Global co-head of the Hogan Lovells Privacy and Cybersecurity practice, met online to discuss the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on society, technology and privacy.

