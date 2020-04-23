GDPR Compliance in Antitrust Leniency Applications

OneTrust DataGuidance and Bird & Bird LLP hosted a webinar exploring data protection requirements in connection with antitrust leniency applications.

Our experts provided practical guidance on how to reconcile the competing needs of an antitrust investigation and data protection law, and how to limit the resulting risks for companies.

The webinar explored the different stages of an internal investigation and the subsequent leniency application (voluntary self-reporting to remove/limit the risk of fines), and discussed the challenges arising at each stage. This also includes questions regarding the involvement of external forensic IT service providers to manage the electronic document review and the transfer of documents to the US.

Watch the webinar HERE.