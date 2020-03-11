OneTrust DataGuidance and Holding Redlich hosted a webinar discussing digital platforms and privacy issues in Australia.

The Final Report from the ACCC’s ground-breaking Digital Platforms Inquiry, released in mid-2019, made recommendations related to issues of privacy, recognising the intersection of privacy, competition and consumer protection issues in online markets.

In response to these recommendations the Government released a roadmap for reform. In the short term, the Government proposes to introduce a Social Media Privacy Reforms legislation package and over 2020/21, the Government will consider whether broader reform of Australia’s privacy legislation is required to empower consumers, protect their data and best serve the Australian economy.

During this webinar, our speakers explored the issues that would need to be taken into consideration when implementing the Government’s roadmap, such as:

Whether to adopt a GDPR approach to regulation

What regulator is best equipped to protect the privacy of Australians

How privacy protections fit with other Government policy, such as the new Consumer Data Right

Watch the webinar HERE