Data Transfers Agreements Comparison | New Release
OneTrust DataGuidance is pleased to announce the addition of its Data Transfers Agreements Comparison to its Data Transfer module, which provides a means of monitoring, analysing, and understanding data transfer mechanisms and agreements.
The Data Transfer Agreements Comparison analyses over 200 jurisdictions and details adequacy arrangements, trade deals, multi-participant frameworks, and legislative provisions related to data transfers. The Comparison also highlights significant transfer mechanisms, agreements, and systems, such Convention 108, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Cross-Border Privacy Rules system, Binding Corporate Rules (‘BCRs’), and standard contractual clauses (‘SCCs’).
Users can now:
- Compare transfer mechanisms and legislative provisions between jurisdictions
- Track signatories and participants to transfer agreements
- Research legislative provisions requiring adequate protection of personal data
- Access up-to-date guidance on BCRs and SCCs from around the world
- Analyse multi-participant trade deals applying to data transfers
- Review the participants in, and the progress of, major regional privacy frameworks
- Explore whitelists and intragroup agreements
- Evaluate mechanisms, means, and official positions on data transfers between selected jurisdictions
