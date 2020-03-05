Data Transfers Agreements Comparison | New Release

OneTrust DataGuidance is pleased to announce the addition of its Data Transfers Agreements Comparison to its Data Transfer module, which provides a means of monitoring, analysing, and understanding data transfer mechanisms and agreements.

The Data Transfer Agreements Comparison analyses over 200 jurisdictions and details adequacy arrangements, trade deals, multi-participant frameworks, and legislative provisions related to data transfers. The Comparison also highlights significant transfer mechanisms, agreements, and systems, such Convention 108, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Cross-Border Privacy Rules system, Binding Corporate Rules (‘BCRs’), and standard contractual clauses (‘SCCs’).

Users can now:

Compare transfer mechanisms and legislative provisions between jurisdictions

Track signatories and participants to transfer agreements

Research legislative provisions requiring adequate protection of personal data

Access up-to-date guidance on BCRs and SCCs from around the world

Analyse multi-participant trade deals applying to data transfers

Review the participants in, and the progress of, major regional privacy frameworks

Explore whitelists and intragroup agreements

Evaluate mechanisms, means, and official positions on data transfers between selected jurisdictions

