5 March 2020 / All / News /

Data Transfers Agreements Comparison | New Release

OneTrust DataGuidance is pleased to announce the addition of its Data Transfers Agreements Comparison to its Data Transfer module, which provides a means of monitoring, analysing, and understanding data transfer mechanisms and agreements.

 

The Data Transfer Agreements Comparison analyses over 200 jurisdictions and details adequacy arrangements, trade deals, multi-participant frameworks, and legislative provisions related to data transfers. The Comparison also highlights significant transfer mechanisms, agreements, and systems, such Convention 108, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Cross-Border Privacy Rules system, Binding Corporate Rules (‘BCRs’), and standard contractual clauses (‘SCCs’).

 

Users can now:

 

  • Compare transfer mechanisms and legislative provisions between jurisdictions
  • Track signatories and participants to transfer agreements
  • Research legislative provisions requiring adequate protection of personal data
  • Access up-to-date guidance on BCRs and SCCs from around the world
  • Analyse multi-participant trade deals applying to data transfers
  • Review the participants in, and the progress of, major regional privacy frameworks
  • Explore whitelists and intragroup agreements
  • Evaluate mechanisms, means, and official positions on data transfers between selected jurisdictions

 

To access the Data Protection Impact Assessment Comparison log in HERE or sign up for a free trial HERE

 

© 2020 OneTrust DataGuidance Limited.
Scroll to top of page