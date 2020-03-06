6 March 2020 / All / News / Data Protection Leader /
Data Protection Leader | March 2020
The March issue of Data Protection Leader is now available to download, featuring interviews with experts from the National Privacy Commission of the Philippines and the British Council. Key topics from this issue include:
- Privacy concerns and implications of coronavirus
- Critical success factors to consider when planning a global privacy program
- GDPR’s practical impacts on Australasian businesses
- Discussion on the National Privacy Commission of Philippines’ decision to participate in the APEC CBPR system
- Uruguay’s decree on protection of data
Download the latest issue HERE.