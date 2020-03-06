Data Protection Leader | March 2020

The March issue of Data Protection Leader is now available to download, featuring interviews with experts from the National Privacy Commission of the Philippines and the British Council. Key topics from this issue include:

Privacy concerns and implications of coronavirus

Critical success factors to consider when planning a global privacy program

GDPR’s practical impacts on Australasian businesses

Discussion on the National Privacy Commission of Philippines’ decision to participate in the APEC CBPR system

Uruguay’s decree on protection of data

Download the latest issue HERE.