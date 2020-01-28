Data Access Claims Under Competition Law And Data Privacy Requirements – Three Case Studies

This webinar discusses 3 case studies on data access claims under competition law and data privacy requirements.

In recent months, several competition authorities have declared that they would seek to use competition law to force companies to give third parties access to data collected by them. Enforcing such access obligations is, however, challenging where the data in question is personal data. Based on three case studies, the Bird & Bird partners Anne Federle and Benoit Van Asbroeck explore whether and how third parties can obtain access to personal data collected by a company data based on competition law.

Watch the webinar HERE