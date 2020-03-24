UPCOMING: COVID-19 – European and U.S. Cybersecurity Issues: Preventing and Responding to Cyber Incidents

Join OneTrust DataGuidance and Sidley for a webinar discussing COVID-19 and European and U.S. cybersecurity and cyber risk insurance issues.

The COVID-19 global pandemic presents unique legal and practical challenges for companies across all industries, including with respect to cybersecurity risks and protections. There are increased cyber vulnerabilities from insider and external threat actors, including cyber attacks on individuals and companies.

In this webinar, we will highlight the dynamic and evolving cybersecurity threats companies face as a result of the pandemic, and the global legal implications of a cyber breach in this new environment – and how they can reduce these risks, and effectively respond to a cyber incident.

Key topics to include:

Key cybersecurity risks arising from remote and home working, weakening of information governance controls, and phishing/scams focused on COVID-19 anxieties

Best cybersecurity and cyber risk insurance practices in the age of COVID-19, including key considerations for General Counsel and Chief Information Security Officers

The latest guidance from European and U.S. regulators and law enforcement agencies

