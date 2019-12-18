Comparing Privacy Laws: GDPR v. Thai Personal Data Protection Act

OneTrust DataGuidance and Blumenthal Richter & Sumet Ltd have produced a guide to assist organisations in understanding and navigating the similarities and differences between the GDPR and Thailand’s PDPA.

The Report directly compares key provisions regarding the scope, definitions, legal basis, rights and enforcement under the GDPR and the PDPA, to assist organisations with achieving global compliance. This Report aims to assist organisations to comply with both laws by highlighting the challenges associated with their differences.

