The New York SHIELD Act – How it compares to other legislation and what it means for businesses?

The SHIELD Act’s provisions align with the current state of technological transformation and development, and introduced changes in relation to the state data breach notification obligations and the creation of provisions on security of personal information. In order to avoid penalties, the SHIELD Act requires companies to implement a comprehensive privacy and security program.

As such, this webinar will focus on:

The importance of the NY SHIELD Act in the privacy and security landscape

Areas of application of the NY SHIELD Act

Impact of the NY SHIELD Act on businesses

Case studies on how the NY SHIELD Act compares to other legislation

Best practice examples on how to comply with the new legislation

