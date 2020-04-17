17 April 2020 / Events /
UPCOMING: Keeping Up and Staying Ahead: Q1 Privacy Review
Join OneTrust DataGuidance for a webinar that will examine the key developments that have occurred in the first quarter of the year ahead of the release of our Global Privacy Review: Q1 2020 on Thursday.
As the importance of data protection grows several jurisdictions have introduced, or announced their intention to introduce, their first general data protection legislation. This webinar seeks to provide a global overview of the latest regulatory developments and upcoming data protection legislation, as well as the GDPR centric approach of many new data protection laws. The webinar focuses on regions including the US, Latin America, APAC, Middle East, Africa and Europe.
Key Takeaways:
- Update on global developments in data protection over the course of 2019
- Stay ahead with information on upcoming data protection legislation
- Discover the most significant developments of Q1
Choose your preferred session below:
Thursday, 23 April | 10am BST | 11am CEST
Thursday, 23 April | 12pm EST | 9am PST