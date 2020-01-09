To access all of our content, sign up to our platform.
Thought Leaders in Privacy: Ulrika Dellrud
OneTrust DataGuidance met with Ulrika Dellrud, Chief Privacy Officer at PayU in November 2019. Ulrika discusses how privacy awareness is raised throughout the organisation and how internal privacy policies and notices are managed as well as discussing the organisation’s management of data mapping and record keeping in light of new processes.
