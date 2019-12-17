To access all of our content, sign up to our platform.
17 December 2019 / News & Media / All / Interviews /
Thought Leaders in Privacy: Rocio de la Cruz
OneTrust DataGuidance spoke with Rocio de la Cruz, Principle Associate: Lead of Global Data Protection Projects at Gowling WLG in November 2019. Rocio discusses the global privacy laws and regulations that should be considered when creating tools, apps and AI solutions as well as the data protection risks associated with such technological developments.
Watch the full interview here