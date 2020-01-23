To access all of our content, sign up to our platform.
Thought Leaders in Privacy: Philippe Provost
OneTrust DataGuidance sat down with Philippe Provost, Chief Information Security Officer at La Banque Postale Asset Management in December 2019. Philippe discusses the methodologies and processes the organisation have implemented in regards to data protection risk management and developing trends in respect to third parties and vendor management as well as how data protection and information security form part of the business’s wider practices.
