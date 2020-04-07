Thought Leaders in Privacy: Petruta Pirvan

The OneTrust DataGuidance ‘Thought Leaders in Privacy’ interview series is filmed across the world with leading privacy professionals discussing their advice for staying ahead of the curve and how privacy connects on a wider level with businesses and society. The series captures ideas from a range of subjects including, GDPR and CCPA requirements, data security and breach notification, risk and compliance and emerging technologies.

We spoke with Petruta Pirvan, Global Data Privacy Compliance Manager at Moller-Maersk in February 2020. Moller-Maersk is a Danish business conglomerate with activities in the transport, logistics and energy sectors and has been the largest container ship and supply vessel operator in the world since 1996. Petruta shares her opinions on upcoming trends and technologies that are likely to have an impact on the data privacy landscape, as well as her recommendations for others trying to comply with a range of emerging global privacy laws.

Facial recognition technology and data protection

One of the biggest trends that Petruta foresees is a continued “noise” that she believes is a good thing for data protection professionals. This includes the emergence of, and increased focus on, facial recognition technologies.

“Debates that started in 2019 with some cities in the US banning the technology […] also prompted discussions within the European Union, with authorities thinking to ban facial recognition technology. But what I see right now is that the European Commission considering the idea of having a memorandum in place that would delay the implementation of the technology.”

This potential delay in banning facial recognition is to allow authorities time to research the principles that could be used in order to avoid the abuse of these technologies that would impact the rights of the individual.

Related: Keep up to date with the latest developments regarding facial recognition technology

Recommendations for global privacy compliance

Petruta highlights the importance of knowing the type of organization that you are operating in, how it conducts its business, what types of data are being collected and the relevant data flows.

Petruta adds that when building a privacy program there are many more things to consider, such as the territories you are operating in or any other sector-specific regulation that may apply to the business.

“Once you acquire that type of knowledge and you feel confident that you know exactly what applies to your business, what type of legal requirements, regulations, then you can define your program,” Petruta notes.

“The best part is that the principles which are laid down in Article 5 of the GDPR are basically the foundation of the majority of privacy legislation that are emerging right now worldwide.”

Petruta concludes that, by using such fundamental principles to create a centralized system for operations, global businesses can function at a highly effective level. They can begin to automate many of the core functions that sit with the privacy compliance team, such as data mapping or integration of data protection impact assessments.

Related: How to plan a global privacy program – five critical success factors to consider

Watch the full interview where Petruta further discusses the emerging global privacy laws that she is tracking and how these interact with the GDPR as well as describing the laws that her team must be aware of and how to remain compliant.