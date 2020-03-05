Thought Leaders in Privacy: Olivier Proust

The OneTrust DataGuidance ‘Thought Leaders in Privacy’ interview series is filmed across the world with leading privacy professionals discussing their advice for staying ahead of the curve and how privacy connects on a wider level with businesses and society. The series captures ideas from a range of subjects including; GDPR and CCPA requirements, data security and breach notification, risk & compliance and emerging technologies.

We met with Olivier Proust, Partner, Privacy Security and Information at Fieldfisher. As a privacy law specialist, Olivier advises organizations of all sizes and sectors on all aspects of the General Data Protection Regulation and French data protection law, including implementation of privacy policies and procedures, conducting data protection impact assessments, or handling data subject requests. Olivier speaks in depth about data subject rights, in particular how clients are managing the variety of rights afforded to data subjects as well as the trends and technologies he has seen in respect to transparency requirements.

The Challenges of Data Subject Rights across Jurisdictions

One of the biggest challenges Olivier sees his clients face is the different focuses that global legislations and regulations have. Importantly, Olivier differentiates between the way data subjects are defined in law, the GDPR, for example, has privacy as a fundamental human right at its core, while the CCPA gives privacy rights to consumers. The way the laws are written inherently leads to different expectations that can be difficult to manage at a global level.

“Even if the goals and the objectives are often the same; guaranteeing rights, enabling individuals to exercise their rights, protecting the data protection rights of individuals. The way these rights, and how they can exercise them, are defined in these different laws are not always the same.”

Olivier suggests the implementation of a process that will cover the rights of data subjects on a global level is the ideal but still highlights the complexities that arise with becoming compliant across multiple jurisdictions.

Using Technology to Promote Transparency

Despite the rise in the use of new technologies in other data protection practices, Olivier highlights a lack of originality when it comes to transparency and notification and continues to explain that the method of delivery is as important as the content itself when it comes to this obligation.

“Most companies still prefer to lay out the information in a very lengthy document and that is probably not the most user-friendly way of informing individuals. So, I think there is room for improvement there for and companies can be a little bit more creative in the way that they provide the information.”

Technology can now offer companies the opportunity to be more innovative with their delivery and notices, and Olivier suggests that visual elements and interactivity can play a big part in creating a better user experience and have both been mentioned within guidance published by various regulatory authorities.

Watch the full interview with Olivier where he discusses the technical measures and processes being implemented to ensure compliance with data subject rights and the laws that he is currently tracking with respect to data subject rights.