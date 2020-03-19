Thought Leaders in Privacy: Dr. Michael M. Pachinger

The OneTrust DataGuidance ‘Thought Leaders in Privacy’ interview series is filmed across the world with leading privacy professionals discussing their advice for staying ahead of the curve and how privacy connects on a wider level with businesses and society. The series captures ideas from a range of subjects including; GDPR and CCPA requirements, data security and breach notification, risk & compliance and emerging technologies.

We met with Dr. Michael Pachinger CIPP/E, Partner at SCWP Schindhelm in February 2020. Dr. Pachinger is an expert in the areas of IP & IT and advises domestic and foreign companies on issues of intellectual property and industrial property rights. In the area of online data protection, Dr. Pachinger is one of the first Austrian legal experts to be accredited for the appraisal of IT products and IT services pursuant to the EuroPriSe European Privacy Seal. Dr. Pachinger discusses data subject rights as well as the trends he has noted with respect to and trends in transparency requirements.

Data Subject Rights Implementation Challenges

Responding to data subject requests and remaining compliant with the GDPR is one of the biggest challenges his clients face, according to Dr. Pachinger.

“We have the stipulations and regulations in the GDPR that we have to facilitate data subject rights and here we have to comply with that. That means how we inform them and how they get the information in an easy way and that is one big challenge.”

Michael continues to suggest that data portability is one of the more underestimated data subject rights and that there must be a focus placed on how the data is stored and subsequentially extracted to comply with the GDPR.

Ways to Promote and Establish Transparency

It is recognised that layered notices and other media types are important to comply with transparency requirements but as Michael suggests employee awareness programs are also vital.

Michael explains that many of his clients utilise e-training and other types of media that outline data protection and data privacy principles to provide transparency within the company and provide a level of knowledge across the employee base.

Watch the full interview with Michael where he discusses the topic of data subject rights further and touches on the law that he is currently tracking in relation to this.