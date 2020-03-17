Thought Leaders in Privacy: Ioana Popescu

The OneTrust DataGuidance ‘Thought Leaders in Privacy’ interview series is filmed across the world with leading privacy professionals discussing their advice for staying ahead of the curve and how privacy connects on a wider level with businesses and society. The series captures ideas from a range of subjects including; GDPR and CCPA requirements, data security and breach notification, risk & compliance and emerging technologies.

We met with Ioana Popescu, Global Privacy Counsel at UiPath in February 2020. UiPath is a global software company that develops a platform for robotic process automation. UiPath has become the first vendor of scale to bring together both process mining and Robotic Process Automation. Ioana discusses the importance of remaining compliant, as well as other privacy related considerations, when designing new technologies.

Importance of Data Protection Compliance in Gaining Competitive Edge

Customer data has fast become an important source of competitive advantage, particularly among technology companies. Ioana explains that this also means there is a heightened importance placed on compliance to help build consumer trust.

“When we talk about new technologies, we have to make sure we embed privacy into the very fabric of the society and the organisation and make it a core component of the CSR strategy.”

Ioana believes that, in general, customers are happy when their products and services are enhanced by advanced technology and tailored services. However, with the large quantities of data that are now being used for these purposes, there is also a greater risk that sensitive personal data can be mistreated. This underlines the significance of building legally compliant technologies.

Data Privacy Considerations When Designing New Technologies

With the advent of GDPR and other privacy laws, the definition of privacy has become more complex. Ioana notes that when building new technologies, it is essential to work around the common principles of data privacy irrespective of specific legislation.

“The first one would be the need to build a transparent technology and to use the data in a way that is proportionate to the user’s needs and to the company’s needs.”

Another key consideration is to understand what data is being collected and its purpose. This puts the user at the centre of the technology and empowers them with how their personal data is being used and managed, something and Ioana believes is vital when developing technology.

Watch the full interview with Ioana where she talks further about the specific considerations that need to be taken into account when building new technology as well as her recommendations for incorporating these considerations into emerging technologies.