To access all of our content, sign up to our platform.
21 January 2020 / News & Media / All / Interviews /
Thought Leaders in Privacy: Clarisse Marthe-Knaëbel
OneTrust DataGuidance spoke with Clarisse Marthe-Knaëbel, Deputy Data Protection Officer at Croix-Rouge in December 2019. Clarisse discusses the impact of Article 12 of the GDPR on the organisation as well as how the organisation meets requirements under it. Clarisse also shares her views on appropriate security measures in the organisation and how these are implemented.
Watch the full interview here