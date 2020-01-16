South Korea: National Assembly passes proposed amendments to strengthen data protection legislation

The National Assembly of the Republic of Korea announced, on 9 January 2020, that it had passed proposed amendments (‘the Data 3 Act’) to the Personal Information Protection Act 2011 (‘PIPA’), the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection 2001 (‘ICNA’), and the Credit Information Use and Protection Act 2008 (‘the Credit Act’), for promulgation in the next six months. In particular, the National Assembly noted that the proposed amendments to the ICNA focus on transferring personal information protection provisions to PIPA.

What changes would be introduced by the Data 3 Act?

PIPA references anonymisation under Article 3(7) which states that ‘the personal information controller shall make efforts to process personal information [anonymously], if possible.’ However, the Ministry of Science and ICT (‘MSIT’) highlighted that the proposed amendments to PIPA would clarify the criteria for assessing anonymous information, which would help to develop the concept of pseudonymisation, and strengthen personal information processor responsibilities.

Furthermore, the Data 3 Act would amend the existing definitions found under PIPA to include a clearer scope for anonymised and pseudonymised data. In addition, the Data 3 Act would amend ICNA and the Credit Act to include anonymisation and pseudonymisation requirements, as well as provisions aimed at strengthening the personal information protection of financial and medical data. In particular, the MSIT highlighted that the amendments relating to medical data aim to allow the unrestricted use of such data for the purposes of statistical and medical research, without hindering the continued development of institutions, innovation and scientific research in the public’s interest.

How would the role of the PIPC change following these amendments?

The Data 3 Act intends to extend the powers of the Personal Information Protection Commission (‘PIPC’) to include monitoring any PIPA, ICNA and the Credit Act data violations, and the ability to impose new fines similar to those provided under the General Data Protection Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2016/679).

How would the Data 3 Act affect a possible adequacy decision?

The MSIT, the Financial Services Commission, and the Ministry of the Interior and Safety released notices on the Data 3 Act highlighting that it would strengthen South Korea’s efforts towards obtaining adequacy recognition, as well as enhance the current digital economy through new strategies focused on privacy, artificial intelligence and blockchain.

Furthermore, the MSIT highlighted that, following the promulgation of the Data 3 Act, the Ministry of Public Administration and Security will begin a procedure to evaluate and assess South Korea’s adequacy status, before seeking an opinion from the European Data Protection Board and decision by the European Commission.

Theo Stylianou Privacy Analyst

