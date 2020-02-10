10 February 2020 / All / News / Infographics /
South Korea – PIPA amendments : What You Need To Know
The National Assembly of the Republic of Korea announces, on 9 January 2020, that it had passed proposed amendments to the Personal Information Protection Act 2020 (‘PIPA’). This What You Need To Know video highlights the key changes to PIPA, including new measures for the collection, use and transfer of credit information, and amendments intended to satisfy EU adequacy requirements.
Learn more about the amendments HERE