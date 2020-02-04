‘Schrems II’ case – The AG’s Opinion

While many in the privacy world await the CJEU’s final ruling in the ‘Schrems II’ case, OneTrust DataGuidance recently hosted a webinar discussing the Advocate General’s Opinion (‘the Opinion’) on the validity of Standard Contractual Clauses.

This webinar covered the concrete challenges posed by the Opinion on organisations exporting data in accordance with model clauses, as well as the effectiveness of SCC’s and the EU-US Privacy Shield mechanism. In addition, our expert speakers will further address alternative data transfer mechanisms which data exporters may implement and other compliance related issues.

Watch the webinar HERE