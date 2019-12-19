Rhineland-Palatinate: Taking pictures without consent permissible when “necessary for the purposes of the legitimate interests”

The Rhineland-Palatinate data protection authority (‘LfDI Rhineland-Palatinate’) published, on 13 December 2019, its guidance on legal requirements for photography (‘the Guidance’) under the General Data Protection Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2016/679) (‘GDPR’), which aims to reduce uncertainty on the topic at a corporate and private level. In particular, the LfDI Rhineland-Palatinate highlights that photographs of living people, regardless of whether they are analogue or digital, always contain personal data if the person can be identified under Article 4(1) of the GDPR because the image of a person conveys physical and psychological features, and the taking of pictures, therefore, needs a legal basis as provided under Article 6 of the GDPR.

Dr. Carlo Piltz, Attorney at Law at reuschlaw Legal Consultants, told OneTrust DataGuidance, “One must note that all legal possibilities to process personal data under Article 6(1) of the GDPR stand equal beside each other. […] According to the LfDI Rhineland-Palatinate, the production of pictures is also permissible without specific consent pursuant to Article 6(1)(b) of the GDPR, if this is necessary for the performance of a contract. Under certain circumstances, the production of photos may be justified under Article 6(1)(f) of the GDPR. This would be the case if the data processing is necessary for the purposes of the legitimate interests pursued by the controller or by a third party, except where such interests are overridden by the interests or fundamental rights and freedoms of the data subject. The reasonable expectations of the person depicted must be taken into account, such as whether he or she must expect to be photographed in a specific situation. Transparency is a very important principle here. Data subjects need to know that pictures are being taken and for what purpose.”

“Freely given consent can usually be assumed if a legal or economic advantage is achieved for the employee”

Moreover, the Guidance states that specific duties of information and documentation apply in the context of photography and that Article 17(1) of the GDPR lists, among other things, that a picture must be erased when the purpose for which it was taken no longer exists or the person depicted asks for the deletion and no overriding legitimate reasons of the photographer prevail. In addition, the Guidance highlights that particularly on a corporate level, the taking and publishing of pictures is subjected to special rules and restrictions. In particular, Section 26(1) of the Federal Data Protection Act (‘BDSG’) provides that employee data may only be processed if this is necessary for the employment relationship, which, according to the Guidance, could be the case for positions that are particularly exposed to the public, such as models or TV hosts. However, the Guidance states that in most cases the taking and publication of pictures of employees is not necessary for the fulfilment of an employment contract and the employee’s consent is required.

Piltz further noted that, “Freely given consent can usually be assumed if a legal or economic advantage is achieved for the employee or if the employer and the person employed pursue similar interests. In this context, however, the employee must also have a genuine right to choose whether or not to have a picture taken and published. […]. Thus, good data protection management can distinguish a company as an attractive employer and lead to a competitive advantage, as the LfDI Rhineland-Palatinate said in its own Guidance. […] For practical reasons, written documentation of consent is advisable. However, it must also be said that Article 24 of the GDPR per se does not prescribe any particular form of documentation. […] Consent can also be obtained by the employer in an electronic form according to Section 26(2) of the BDSG. It should be noted, however, that in the event of a subsequent change to the purposes of data processing, renewed consent must be obtained.”

LEA BUSCH Privacy Analyst