Regulator Spotlight: Simon McDougall

OneTrust DataGuidance met with Simon McDougall, Executive Director for Technology Policy and Innovation at the Information Commissioner’s Office. Simon discusses recent changes in respect to the use of cookies as well as the organisation’s priorities for the coming year. Simon also shares his opinion on the developing discussion around artificial intelligence and ethics.

 

