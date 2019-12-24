24 December 2019 / News & Media / All / Interviews /

Regulator Spotlight: Raymund Liboro

OneTrust DataGuidance met with Raymund Liboro, Privacy Commissioner & Chair at the National Privacy Commission, Philippines in October 2019. Raymund discusses the significance of the authorities recent decision to participate in the APEC CBPR system as well as how the authority is looking to establish international standards through work with other jurisdictions.

Watch the full interview here

 

 

