10 January 2020 / News & Media / All / Interviews /
Regulator Spotlight: Milan Marinovic
OneTrust DataGuidance spoke with Milan Marinovic, Commissioner for Information of Public Importance and Personal Data Protection, Serbia in October 2019. Mr. Marinovic discusses the impact of the authorities newly implemented law, how closely this reflects the GDPR and the challenges that organisations are facing when trying to comply with the new law.
Watch the full interview here