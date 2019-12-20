20 December 2019 / News & Media / All / Interviews /

Regulator Spotlight: Jay Fedorak

OneTrust DataGuidance met with Jay Fedorak, Information Commissioner at the Office of the Information Commissioner, Jersey in October 2019.  Jay discusses the benefits and challenges of working as a data protection authority in a small jurisdiction as well as the importance of cross-jurisdictional cooperation between data protection authorities.

Watch the full interview here

 

 

