Privacy Roadmap 2020
With increased enforcement action from authorities, new challenges posed by digital platforms and emerging technologies, and the ongoing debate on digital ethics, among many other issues, data protection and privacy took a central position on the global regulatory stage in 2019. Considering this, OneTrust DataGuidance’s in-house Privacy Analyst team looks ahead to 2020 and outlines the key global developments to watch this year in a Privacy Roadmap.
