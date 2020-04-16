The New York SHIELD Act – How it compares to other legislation and what it means for businesses?

OneTrust DataGuidance and Loeb & Loeb LLP hosted a webinar aimed at exploring the New York SHIELD Act and its impact on organisations.

The SHIELD Act’s provisions align with the current state of technological transformation and development, and introduced changes in relation to the state data breach notification obligations and the creation of provisions on security of personal information. In order to avoid penalties, the SHIELD Act requires companies to implement a comprehensive privacy and security program.

As such, this webinar focused on:

– The importance of the NY SHIELD Act in the privacy and security landscape

– Areas of application of the NY SHIELD Act

– Impact of the NY SHIELD Act on businesses

– Case studies on how the NY SHIELD Act compares to other legislation

– Best practice examples on how to comply with the new legislation

