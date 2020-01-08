NEW RELEASE – That Privacy Podcast | Episode 4

In the fourth episode of That Privacy Podcast, ‘Privacy in 2019’, David Longford and Alexis Kateifides, of OneTrust DataGuidance, and Eduardo Ustaran, of Hogan Lovells Privacy and Cybersecurity practice, review the biggest privacy developments in 2019, including the CCPA, GDPR, ePrivacy, cookies, data transfers, Brexit, and enforcement. In addition, they look ahead to 2020 and what to expect.

You can download it from Spotify or listen to it on SoundCloud.