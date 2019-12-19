To access all of our content, sign up to our platform.
19 December 2019 / News & Media / All / Interviews /
Interview with the European Data Protection Supervisor
OneTrust DataGuidance met with Wojciech Wiewiórowski following his appointment as the European Data Protection Supervisor in December 2019. Wojciech discusses his previous work within the field of data protection as well as his motivations for stepping into this new role, his priorities for the coming year and upcoming strategy for his mandate.
Watch the full interview here