Indonesia: Draft Regulation provides “obligations and liabilities to privately managed electronic system operators”

OneTrust DataGuidance confirmed, on 24 March 2020, with Budhy Apriastuti Evita, Associate at Makarim & Taira S., that the draft of the Ministry of Communication and Informatics (‘Kominfo’) regulation on the Management of Privately Managed Electronic System Operators (‘ESOs’) (‘the Draft Regulation’) had been submitted to Parliament on 10 March 2020.

In particular, Evita noted that, “The Draft Regulation will be the implementing Government Regulation No. 71 of 2019 on the Implementation of Electronic Systems and Transactions, which includes provisions on the registration of privately managed ESOs, including foreign ESOs, the obligation and liabilities of privately managed ESOs, the management of filter-content mechanisms, and the sanctions that can be taken by the Government of Indonesia.”

The Draft Regulation defines ESOs as ‘every person, state administrators, business entities, and community members who provide, manage, and/or operate electronic systems individually or together with electronic systems users, for his or other party’s needs.’ It imposes new requirements and procedures for the registration of privately managed ESOs, and provides information on administrative sanctions for non-compliance. In addition, the Draft Regulation includes control obligations for ESOs, including cloud service providers, in relation to prohibited content (i.e. content that violates provisions of the law, disturbs society’s public order, or provides access to prohibited content).

Mandatory registration

Evita, together with Lia Alizia, Regan Roy Teguh, and Gaudencia Vania, Partner, Senior Associate, and Associate respectively, at Makarim & Taira S., told OneTrust DataGuidance, “The Draft Regulation requires private sector ESOs to be registered before they can engage in their business activities. The obligation to register also applies to foreign ESOs, pending the specific registration procedure for foreign ESOs. In addition, the Draft Regulation provides guidelines, obligations and mechanisms for private sector ESOs on the control of negative content in an electronic system, as well as the liability limitation of User Generated Content platforms. Strict sanctions, from warnings up to website blocking, will be imposed for failing to comply, and a certain procedures must be completed for normalisation (to restore access to a website which has been blocked).”

In order to register, private sector ESOs will need to submit an application form to an Online Single Submission (‘OSS’) containing, among other things (Article 4 of the Draft Regulation):

information and general description regarding the operations of the electronic system (including name, sector, website URL, domain name/IP address, description of business model, information of personal data processed, and hosting location description);

willingness to ensure information security in accordance with statutory provisions; and

willingness to protect personal data in accordance with statutory provisions.

Following this, registration forms will be verified and, in the event that information provided is not sufficient, private sector ESOs will receive, via electronic mail and/or other electronic media, a notification letter to fulfill the registration requirements, and will be required to provide additional information within seven working days. If the ESO does not meet the requirements within the seven day period following the notification letter, the registration will be rejected.

Control over prohibited content

Evita, Alizia, Teguh, and Vania added, “The Draft Regulation adopts a safe harbour policy for User Generated Content ESOs, and releases ESOs from liability due to the user’s negligence or fault, provided that they comply with their obligations under the Draft Regulation. ESOs will have to make sure that their electronic systems do not contain any prohibited content, this includes, among other things, pornography, and material related to terrorism or gambling. The Government may order the ESO (or the relevant internet service provider) to take down or block access to the prohibited content. Upon compliance, the ESO may apply for normalisation (with the required supporting documents) which, if approved, should become effective within 48 hours.”

Article 18 of the Draft Regulation highlights that it is the duty of a private scope ESO to notify its users in the event that an authorised ministry, institution, or law enforcement official has discovered the existence of prohibited content within their electronic system. Additionally, in accordance with Article 17 of the Draft Regulation, private scope ESOs can be required by the public, authorised ministries or intuitions, law enforcement officers, and/or justice institutions, to block access to such content no later than 48 hours after the request has been received. In the case of prohibited content considered urgent (e.g. related to terrorism), the private scope ESO will be required to block access within two hours following receipt of the warning.

Administrative sanctions

Evita, Alizia, Teguh, and Vania noted, “The Draft Regulation introduces sanctions for non-compliance with the obligation to register, failing to update the registration with any changes to the required information, failing to renew an expired registration, and for registrations which are rejected. [The sanctions will range from] written warnings to the Government blocking access.”

In respect of prohibited content, the Draft Regulation states that private scope ESOs which contain prohibited pornographic and/or gambling content may be issued with administrative sanctions in the form of:

an administrative fine, without prior warning, with periodic increases every four hours with a maximum fine of three periodic increases; and

a termination of access after the maximum fine has been imposed.

Finally, Evita added that, “It is not clear yet when the Draft Regulation will be enacted and whether there will be any change to the final draft. The aim is to get the Draft Regulation approved by the end of March 2020 but, in light of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Indonesia, it seems that the review of this Draft Regulation may take longer.”

Mona Benaissa Privacy Analyst

[email protected]

Lia Alizia Partner

[email protected]

Budhy Apriastuti Evita Associate

[email protected]

Reagan Roy Teguh Senior Associate

[email protected]

Gaudencia Vania Associate

[email protected]