OneTrust DataGuidance is pleased to announce the addition of a Cookie & Similar Technologies Comparison, which provides a means of monitoring and understanding cookies and similar technologies requirements on a global scale.

The topic of cookies has become a major focal point both in the European and global privacy landscape. The Comparison, and its associated Guidance Notes, detail the applicable legislation, the guidance of supervisory authorities, and the legal requirements organisations must take into account to reach compliance in relation to cookies.

Users can now:

Understand, monitor, and explore regulations and guidance applicable to cookies both in Europe and globally.

Compare consent and transparency requirements for cookies among European jurisdiction under the ePrivacy Directive regime, waiting for the approval of the new Regulation.

Understand applicable legislations and regulations for cookies and similar technologies in non-European jurisdiction around the world.

Comprehend the role and obligations of third parties in relation to consent and privacy notice requirements for cookies.

Review and compare data retention requirements for the placement of cookies across each participating jurisdiction.

Access specific conditions in relation to ‘cookie walls’, browser settings, nudging technologies, and enforcement powers of competent supervisory authorities.

To access the Cookies & Similar Technologies Comparison, sign up for a free trial HERE.

If you are already a subscriber of OneTrust DataGuidance sign in HERE.