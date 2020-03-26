Germany: Amendments to the Infection Protection Act interfere with “right to privacy quite significantly”

The Federal Cabinet adopted, on 23 March 2020, the Amendments to the Infection Protection Act (‘the Amendments’), as proposed by the Federal Ministry of Health (‘BMG’) which include measures that aim to slow down the infection rate of COVID-19 (‘Coronavirus’) and have an impact on the right to privacy. The Federal Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (‘BfDI’), Ulrich Kelber, published a statement (‘the Statement’) on the same day regarding the Amendments, in which he had generally welcomed that the BMG had taken quick measures to adapt the Infection Protection Act to the current public health crisis but criticised some of the Amendments as potentially excessive and not proven to be effective. In particular, the BfDI highlights that the Amendments contain extensive record obligations for the transport sector, and also lack the obligation to delete personal data recorded during the health crisis afterwards. In addition, the BfDI notes that the Amendments add provisions on the competence of data protection authorities in national cross-state health care research which he considered to be unconstructive. Finally, the BfDI expressed his satisfaction that the BMG removed a provision on the use of mobile data that had been part of a former draft version.

Transport sector record obligations – adequate and necessary?

The Amendments proposed under Section 5(3) No. 1 and 2 of the Infection Protection Act endow the BMG with the power to order businesses in the transport sector, including transport by train, bus, ship, plane, as well as travel agencies, to process data necessary to identify travellers as well as early stages or those suspected to be sick and to transfer the relevant data to the competent authorities. According to the BfDI, it is questionable whether all measures meet the principle of proportionality. A factor seems to be a lack of clarity in the provisions at hand:

Professor Niko Härting, Partner at HÄRTING Rechtsanwälte PartGmbB told OneTrust DataGuidance, “At first glance, the amendments of the BMG to empower businesses in the transport sector to process data necessary to identify travellers as well as early stages or suspicions of sickness seem to be suitable to face the actual challenge. Unfortunately, the amendments have a lack of clarity. For example, it is completely unclear what “necessary” means and how such businesses should enforce these measures. Also against the declared will of the traveller? Without their knowledge? At least with sovereign authority? This cannot be right. This legal uncertainty is highly problematic. The more serious state interventions are, the more precise the mandatory law has to be.”

Dr Wolf-Tassilo Böhm, Senior Associate at Latham Watkins LLP, expressed to OneTrust DataGuidance, “The Amendments proposed under Section 5(3) No. 1 and 2 of the Infection Protection Act [on record obligations in the transport sector and disclosure obligations of travellers] interfere with the individuals’ right to privacy quite significantly, not only due to the processing of health data. The German constitution protects both the right to physical integrity and the personality right including the right to informational self-determination. Where fundamental rights are in conflict, lawmakers need to bring them into balance (so-called praktische Konkordanz). Moreover, Member State law which shall impose legal obligations to a controller within the meaning of Art. 6(1)(c) of the General Data Protection Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2016/679) (‘GDPR’) needs to meet an objective of public interest and shall be proportionate to the legitimate aim pursued according to Article 6(3)(4) of the GDPR. Where health data shall be processed, the proposed Amendments need to meet the requirements of Article 9(2)(i) of the GDPR.

The BMG’s proposed powers of intervention serve the aim to effectively respond to an epidemic situation of national reach, which is an important objective. Provided that the proposed powers of intervention are actually necessary to pursue this goal, the proposed Amendments might be regarded as still proportionate. It would be preferable, however, if in particular Section 5(3) No. 2 of the GDPR would stipulate the purposes and means of the processing and the safeguards for the projection of the rights and freedoms of the data subjects affected by these measures more specifically. It goes without saying that individual orders and other measures based on the proposed powers of intervention would have to be proportionate as well, taking into account the individual case.”

Should an obligation to delete the personal data after the epidemic be added to the Amendments?

The BfDI suggested adding an obligation to the Amendments proposed under Article 5(3) of the Infection Protection Act to delete the personal data collected once the data is no longer required and at the latest when the epidemic situation has been officially declared as. At this stage, clear and transparent criteria to define when an epidemic is considered to be finished remain to be established. While at the one hand, clear and transparent criteria defining the end of a pandemic still need to be established, Article 5 of the GDPR remains initially applicable throughout the pandemic but may face restrictions. In particular, the question arises as to when data should be deleted, even if the epidemic has not officially been declared as finished.

Dr. Carlo Piltz, Salary Partner at reuschlaw Legal Consultants told OneTrust DataGuidance, “Especially in exceptional situations when health and life preservation must be the main interest it is very important to not exaggerate the collection of data by ‘stockpiling’ just to do something. Unfortunately, the BfDI also does not provide any information on examples [on when data is no longer required]. One could think about the situation that a company no longer needs the data if a sick person has been transported, this has been reported to the authorities and now the information about this is no longer needed.”

Moreover, a further consideration might be that the wide sets of data collected can prove to be useful for further research in the healthcare sector and the search for efficient spread-reducing solutions in the future. In this regard Wolf highlights, “The amendment proposed by the BfDI can help protecting the rights and freedoms of the individuals affected by an order of the Federal Ministry of Health and can thereby help moving into the direction of proportionality. However, it might be worth adding a clause that data may be retained after the end of the epidemic situation in an anonymised form, e.g. for statistical and research purposes.”

Should mobile phone data be processed with the objective to reduce the spread of Coronavirus?

Following criticism from the BfDI, the most recent version of the Amendments no longer contain a provision enabling the collection of mobile phone data. Other countries such as Israel and South Korea have enabled the collection of mobile phone data that shall help to identify potentially infected persons and help to retrieve information on who this person could potentially have affected and in which area. The BfDI had criticised the measure as very intrusive with regards to the privacy rights of individuals while at the same time insufficiently proven to be efficient as the information received from mobile phones lacks in preciseness. In this regard, Carlo Piltz highlights, “[…] Data on the fact that a person has logged on to the network with their mobile phone within a radius of a few hundred metres might not be of much use.”

Asked on the proportionality when balancing the need to speedily reduce the spread of Coronavirus and respecting the individual’s right to privacy Wolf Böhm observed, “From a data protection perspective, such collection of mobile phone traffic data would massively interfere with the individuals’ rights and freedoms. It is therefore questionable whether the proposed collection of mobile phone traffic data would not only be useful but also necessary and proportionate. Where government authorities can retrieve the relevant information from the affected individuals themselves, such direct collection of data would be clearly less intrusive. This might, however, not always be equally effective. If any collection of mobile phone traffic data would require a prior court order, this might at least help protecting the rights and freedoms of the affected individuals.”

However, there is still uncertainty regarding the collection of mobile data. Wolf Böhm added, “According to a statement which the Federal Minister of Health, Mr. Jens Spahn, made in a press conference today, the idea to use mobile phone data to identify contact persons of infected individuals is not completely off the table.”

LEA BUSCH Privacy Analyst

[email protected]

Comments provided by:

DR CARLO PILTZ Partner

[email protected]

reuschlaw Legal Consultants

DR WOLF-TASSILO BOEHM Senior Associate

[email protected]

Latham Watkins LLP

PROFESSOR NIKO HAERTING Partner

[email protected]

HÄRTING Rechtsanwälte PartGmbB