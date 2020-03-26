GDPR v. Australian Privacy Act | Report

OneTrust DataGuidance and Mills Oakley have produced a report to assist organisations in understanding and navigating the similarities and differences between the GDPR and the Australian Privacy Act in order to achieve global compliance.

The report covers key topics such as scope, definitions, legal basis, controller and processor obligations, individuals’ rights, and enforcement.

In addition, the report highlights a number of similarities between the Privacy Act and the GDPR, for instance, both define special categories of data, and outline similar requirements in relation to the right to access and the right to be informed.

However, the report also outlines that there are a number of divergences between the two laws, particularly in relations to legal basis, controller and processor obligations, as well as civil remedies.

Download the report HERE