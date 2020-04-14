Comparing privacy laws: GDPR v. Nigerian Data Protection Regulation

OneTrust DataGuidance is pleased to announce the release of the GDPR v. NDPR comparison report, which provides a means of analysing and comparing data protection requirements and recommendations under the GDPR and the data protection regulation of Nigeria.

The Report, produced by OneTrust DataGuidance’s in-house analyst team, examines legally binding obligations under the NDPR. The scope, main definitions, legal bases, data controller and processor obligations, data subject rights, and enforcement capacities set out by these provisions are detailed and compared with the requirements laid out under the GDPR.

In particular, it is noted that the two laws are fairly consistent, though with some major differences in territorial and personal scope, children’s data and record-keeping requirements.

Key takeaways:

The material scope of the two laws is also very consistent and both provide similar definitions for ’processing,’ ‘personal data’ and ‘sensitive personal data’.

However, there is significant difference in territorial and personal scope

In addition, the NDPR does not require record keeping, unlike the GDPR

Sanctions and enforcement actions are provided for, although the NDPR does not set out how NITDA will calculate fines

Download the report HERE.