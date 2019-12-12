France: CNIL’s marketing guidance requires controllers “to manage data subjects’ rights in accordance with the GDPR”

The French data protection authority (‘CNIL’) published, on 6 December 2019, guidance for data controllers on the rules regarding telemarketing and postal marketing (‘the Guidance’). In particular, the Guidance notes that data subjects must be informed, at the time of the collection of their address or phone number, about the use of such data for marketing purposes and their right to oppose such usage in a simple and cost-free manner. The Guidance includes examples for the implementation of the right to object to telemarketing and postal marketing through checkboxes and accompanying messages.

Stephanie Faber, Head of Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice and Intellectual Property & Technology Practice at Squire Patton Boggs, Paris, told OneTrust DataGuidance that, “The underlying principles relating to marketing practices and the right to opt out of receiving marketing calls or mail have not changed since the implementation of the Directive on Privacy and Electronic Communications (2002/58/EC) (as amended) into French law in 2014, [whereby] consumers are able to register on telemarketing ‘opt-out lists’ that companies have to consult before any marketing campaign. What has changed is the combination of these principles with the requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2016/679) (‘GDPR’). Thus, companies now have to comply with the requirement to provide detailed information on what they do with personal data, as per Articles 13 and 14 of the GDPR, and they have to manage data subjects’ rights in accordance with the GDPR. The right to opt out now has to follow the rules on the right to object under the GDPR.”

In addition, the Guidance clarifies that in each instance of telemarketing and postal marketing, controllers must allow the data subject to become acquainted with the identity of the organization issuing it and to express their refusal to receive further marketing. Moreover, the Guidance notes that the same applies when personal data is not collected directly from the relevant data subject, but retrieved from business partners, data brokers, publicly available sources, or otherwise, and stipulates that the data subject must be informed of the identity of the organisation, the purposes of the usage of their data, how to exercise their data subject rights, and the source of the data collection, no later than during the first contact with the subject.

Faber further noted that, “[The Guidance does] not create the same onerous requirements provided for by the CNIL in its guidelines for email marketing from December 2018, where it requires organisations to provide and keep up-to-date detailed lists of all partners with whom data is shared. For marketing by telephone or by mail, [the Guidance] remains closer to the GDPR requirement of providing information on the categories of partners, and of such partners to provide fair information at the time of the first contact. What is significant is the obligation for the organisation that collected the data and shared it with partners to inform the latter of each and any opt-out by data subjects. Such an obligation to inform recipients is provided in the GDPR under the right to rectification or erasure or the right to restriction of processing, but not, per se, for the right to object.”

