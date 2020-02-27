Data Protection Impact Assessment (‘DPIA’) Comparison New Release

OneTrust DataGuidance is pleased to announce the release of its Data Protection Impact Assessment (‘DPIA’) Comparison.

Under the GDPR, organisations are required to assess their processing activities and carry out DPIAs where such processing is likely to result in a high risk to the rights and freedoms of data subjects.

By mapping out the criteria for the circumstances as to whether a certain type of processing activity will trigger the requirement to conduct a DPIA based on EU-level guidance, and national blacklists and whitelists issued by Data Protection Authorities (‘DPAs’) across the EEA, organisations are able to quickly understand and determine their obligations.

User can now:

Identify and minimise the data protection risks of a project or plan.

Determine what processing activities trigger the requirement to conduct a DPIA.

Compare national blacklists issued by DPAs across the EEA analysing the most common processing activities.

Review and understand national whitelists and other exceptions to conducting a DPIA.

Access DPA guidelines, checklists, templates, and tools for performing a successful DPIA.

