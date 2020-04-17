Handling Data Subject Rights Under the GDPR

Nearly two years after the GDPR’s entry, the handling of data subject requests has become an essential component of a GDPR compliance program for organizations. The number of data subject requests has increased significantly due to better awareness by the data subjects of their rights under the GDPR and how to exercise them.

Incorporating the handling of data subject rights within an organization’s privacy compliance program is essential for ensuring the proper management of data, mitigating risks and maintaining the trust with the data subjects. On the contrary, the absence or failure to handle data subject requests appropriately can cause serious damage for organizations in terms of sanctions and brand reputation.

OneTrust DataGuidance, Fieldfisher and Mastercard hosted a webinar that provided an overview of the handling of data subject rights under the GDPR, and discussed some of the practical challenges that organizations are facing when handling data subject requests.

Watch the webinar HERE.