Customer Stories: Maersk

Maersk provides transport and logistics solutions worldwide, and with offices in 130 countries globally, they constantly strive to provide end-to-end solutions that meet their customers’ needs. Given the large number of customers that Maersk serves on a daily basis, they are committed to protecting their customers’ data. Ensuring that customers feel confident their data is in good hands is a top priority for the business. Keeping on top of the latest legislative developments and ensuring procedures are backed by detailed understanding is imperative to maintaining compliant systems and fulfilling their consumer promise.

“OneTrust DataGuidance is invaluable in the way that it sets out information clearly, saving me hours of research by providing accessible and easily digestible formatting.” – Petruta Pirvan, Data Privacy Compliance Officer

In Petruta Pirvan’s role as Data Privacy Compliance Officer at Maersk, she is often presented with strong time constraints and needs to be able to digest in-depth documents as quickly as possible, especially since she does not have a wider team of researchers to support her. “OneTrust DataGuidance is invaluable in the way that it sets out information clearly, saving me hours of research by providing accessible and easily digestible formatting,” said Petruta.

The tools that are most useful in supplementing her research are the Opinion Pieces and Guidance Notes. The Opinion Pieces provide great insight into current issues and how legislation can look in practice. “The over 1000 Guidance Notes provide fantastic depth in regards to all the jurisdictional and legislative complexities that data protection brings with it,” said Petruta. The ability to compare multiple jurisdictions in easy-to-read Cross-Border Charts and simply click through to the detailed Guidance Notes really simplifies the research process and is incredibly time-efficient, which is a top priority for Petruta. The Ask An Analyst service supplements these other tools by adding a really bespoke element to the platform. “Being able to ask a specific question and have all the relevant research presented in such a timely manner is an incredible asset,” said Petruta. “It helps me get the job done.”

“The over 1000 Guidance Notes provide fantastic depth in regards to all the jurisdictional and legislative complexities that data protection brings with it.” – Petruta Pirvan, Data Privacy Compliance Officer

For Petruta, having all these resources at her fingertips and so many jurisdictions easily comparable is a huge asset when trying to gather and process information as efficiently as possible. “I don’t have a team of researchers to support me, but OneTrust DataGuidance has become that team; an indispensable tool,” concluded Petruta.

“I don’t have a team of researchers to support me, but OneTrust DataGuidance has become that team; an indispensable tool.” – Petruta Pirvan, Data Privacy Compliance Officer

Download the pdf HERE