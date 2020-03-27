OneTrust DataGuidance and Sidley hosted a webinar discussing COVID-19 and European and U.S. cybersecurity issues.

The COVID-19 global pandemic presents unique legal and practical challenges for companies across all industries, including with respect to cybersecurity risks and protections. There are increased cyber vulnerabilities from insider and external threat actors, including cyber attacks on individuals and companies.

In this webinar, we highlighted the dynamic and evolving cybersecurity threats companies face as a result of the pandemic, and the global legal implications of a data breach in this new environment.

Key topics included:

Key cybersecurity risks arising from remote and home working, weakening of information governance controls, and phishing/scams focused on COVID-19 anxieties

Best cybersecurity practices in the age of COVID-19, including key considerations for General Counsel and Chief Information Security Officers

The latest guidance from European and U.S. regulators and law enforcement agencies

Watch the webinar HERE