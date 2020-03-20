COVID-19: European And U.S. Privacy And Employment Law Issues

OneTrust DataGuidance and Sidley hosted a webinar discussing the European and U.S. privacy and employment law issues with COVID-19.

The novel COVID-19 global pandemic is creating numerous issues for employers to navigate and consequences for employees across all industries. This situation is without precedent in modern times and is extremely dynamic with rapidly occurring new developments, guidance and issues that will impact employers.

This webinar had, in particular, considered:

The latest European guidance from Data Protection Authorities

How to develop a privacy protocol that deals with European GDPR and U.S. privacy issues

UK and U.S. employment law issues and latest developments related to COVID-19

Watch the webinar HERE