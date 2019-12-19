Canada: Modernisation of Canadian federal privacy laws leads to “increased expectation of transparency from companies”

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (‘OPC’) announced, on 10 December 2019, that it had released, and tabled in Parliament, its 2018-2019 annual report (‘the Report’) on the modernisation of Canada’s privacy legislation. In particular, the Report calls for, among other things, modernising the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act 2000 (‘PIPEDA’) into privacy legislation with a rights-based foundation whereby privacy is protected as a human right. In addition, the Report notes that consent from data subjects and the burden of privacy protection should not rest entirely with individuals, and highlights that it is the role of the Government and independent regulators like the OPC to protect citizens and restore balance in their relationship with organisations.

Ruth Promislow, Partner at Bennet Jones LLP told OneTrust DataGuidance, “Organisations should be aware that there is an increased expectation that they will be transparent with individuals in respect of whom personal information is held. Consent to the collection, use and disclosure of personal information must be based on meaningful consent that is presented to individuals in clear and easy-to-understand language, and which enables individuals to make informed choices. Further, organisations can expect increased scrutiny of their security practices.“

Moreover, the Report expands upon the ten principles of the Government’s recently launched National Digital Charter, which was established to guide the federal government’s work to help address challenges and leverage Canada’s unique talents and strengths in order to harness the power of digital and data transformation. The OPC has stated that the modernisation of PIPEDA will form the foundation of trust and transparency between citizens, companies, and the Government. Furthermore, the Government noted that a number of important distinctions between Canadian and international frameworks are challenging the goal of an integrated digital economy both at the domestic and international levels.

“The objective of modernising PIPEDA is to keep pace with the increasing commoditisation of data and the evolving landscape of cyber threats”

Promislow noted, “The objective of the Digital Charter is said to be focused on striking a balance between building an innovative digital economy and the interest in protecting privacy rights. The modernisation of the federal privacy law is one component of the plan presented by the federal government to accomplish this objective. At a high level, the objective of modernising PIPEDA is to keep pace with the increasing commoditisation of data and the evolving landscape of cyber threats. Specific focus is given to establishing increased transparency for Canadians in how their data is being collected, used, and disclosed, as well as effective enforcement measures to hold organisations accountable.”

In addition, the Government is proposing clarification on, among other things, what information individuals receive when they provide consent, exceptions to consent, data mobility, deletion and withdrawal of consent, enhanced powers for the OPC, and data trusts. Furthermore, the OPC explained that a rights-based statute would serve to support responsible innovation by promoting trust in government and commercial activities. Moreover, the OPC has urged that any modernisation of Canada’s federal privacy laws should be able to endure over time and remain relevant despite technological changes. Finally, the Report outlines that Canada’s laws have fallen significantly behind those of trading partners, specifically in enforcement mechanisms and this is an area in serious need of reform.

Promislow concluded, “It is expected that the modernisation of PIPEDA may include increased authority for OPC to issue binding guidance to clarify how the general principles underlying the statute apply in practice, penalties for non-compliance, as well as provisions that confer enforceable rights to individuals.”

EDIDIONG UDOH Privacy Analyst